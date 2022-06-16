FESTUS, Mo. – One man was shot and killed in his Festus apartment Wednesday afternoon after an apparent argument with the suspect.

The Festus Police Department has identified Marcus Lorenzo James, 22, as the victim. Police have not yet identified, nor arrested the suspect.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Westvale Drive. When they arrived, officers noticed bullet holes through a door and called on the tenant to answer. Investigators say James was found deceased after police forced the door open.

Witnesses tell police that James had been in an altercation with a 22-year-old man prior to the shooting. The two reportedly started arguing in a different apartment unit prior to the shooting. After the argument, the victim went upstairs and the suspect went to his car. Police say the suspect then fired shots through an apartment door.

Police took several witness statements and reviewed surveillance video. Investigators say there was bad blood between the suspect and victim from past disputes. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges in the case.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.