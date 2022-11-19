O’FALLON, Mo. – A 31-year-old man died from gunfire Saturday afternoon after he reportedly fired shots at police officers in O’Fallon.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. Investigators have not disclosed who fired shots at the man that died.

A public information officer for the O’Fallon Police Department tells FOX 2 that the man had fired shots at officers who had responded to a call for a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Long Fellow Circle. A St. Charles County SWAT team and the St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team also responded to the scene.

It’s unclear whether officers from any of the responding agencies fired shots, though police confirmed one man died from gunfire.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.