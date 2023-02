CUBA, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a park Wednesday in Cuba, Missouri.

A 33-year-old man died in the shooting at Hood Park, according to the Cuba Police Department. Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators are working to identify a vehicle that left the scene shortly after the shooting. A drug and crime control unit for the Cuba Police Deparmtnet will work with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation.