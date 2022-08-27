ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police did not release the identity or age of the victim, but report a man was shot and sent to the hospital before he later died from his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting. Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.