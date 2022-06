ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Commerical Street around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday after a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a man deceased near O’Fallon and Lewis streets.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. No victim or suspect information is available at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.