ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of Glenmore Avenue in Velda City.

Police say the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was found deceased lying in the street. Investigators have not disclosed the victim’s name or age.

No suspect information is available at this time, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

