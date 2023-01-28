ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of North 19th Street. Investigators say a man in his 20s died from gunfire. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim or any possible suspects in this case.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information tied to the investigation, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314- 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).