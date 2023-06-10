BERKELEY, Mo. – A man was fatally shot during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in Berkeley.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road near Interstate 70.

Investigators say a suspect attempted to rob the victim at an undisclosed site. The victim and suspect were briefly in an altercation before the suspect opened fire and shot the victim. The suspect then took off in an unknown direction on Hanley Road before officers arrived to the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Police have not yet disclosed any information to identify the victim or suspect.

The City of Berkeley Police Department is investigating after assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department. If you have any information relevant to this case, contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).