ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Downtown St. Louis near Kiener Plaza.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Market Street. It is believed the victim was shot at this location.

Police have not disclosed the age or identity of the victim. No suspect information is available at this time either.

Homicide detectives with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.