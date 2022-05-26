ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jennings Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police said the man was sitting with a group of people outside when an unknown suspect opened fire from a vehicle, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

Police said the victim is believed to be in his late 20s.

Anyone with additional information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).