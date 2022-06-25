ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Euclid Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Investigators say a man, not identified by name or age, was shot and killed during an assault in the area.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. No suspect information has yet been released. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.