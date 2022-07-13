ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis after a dispute over fireworks.

Police have identified Ricky Lathan, 35, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Sample Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say two teens are suspects in the case. Police did not release information on what led up to the argument or shooting. When responded to the scene Tuesday, Lathan was found deceased.

Additional details are limited. If you happen to have any information in the case, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).