ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

When police responded to the scene, they found the victim in a parking lot deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).