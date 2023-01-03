ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive. Police say a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not disclosed the victim’s identity or age. Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are handling the investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).