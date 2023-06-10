ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Friday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened just before the midnight hour in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man deceased inside a home from gunshot injuries.

St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. Police have not yet disclosed any information on the victim, a possible suspect or a potential motive.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).