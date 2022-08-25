ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or suspect, but say the suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Congress Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any additional information on what led up to the shooting, contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).