ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Woodland Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim was rushed to a hospital after the shooting, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not released any additional information on the victim or a potential suspect.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. If you have any information, contact the STLMPD homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).