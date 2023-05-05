ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was fatally shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a north St. Louis County business.

The shooting happened just before the noon hour in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue. The St. Louis County Police Department says the shooting happened at the parking lot of a business, though have not disclosed which business.

Investigators say a man was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, and police have not yet identified the victim by name or age.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).