ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man died from his injuries after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not yet disclosed additional details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspect information.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.