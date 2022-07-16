ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Friday in the Lasalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police say a 35-year-old man died in the shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1300 block of South 10th Street.

Investigators found the victim in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street after he suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).