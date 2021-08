ST. LOUIS – A person was shot and killed inside a convenience store in north St. Louis Thursday evening.

The shooting happened at Salama Supermarket in north St. Louis just before 4 p.m. Police said a man was shot several times and died on the scene.

Another man has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes into the Fox 2 newsroom.

Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene about an hour ago.