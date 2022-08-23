An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police have identified Jashua Foster, 25, as the victim. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Lee Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found Foster lying on the sidewalk unconscious with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. If you have any additional information, contact the STLMPD homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).