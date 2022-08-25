ST. LOUIS – One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Jalen Jarret, 29, with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the investigation.

The shooting happened at an undisclosed time on May 7 in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Jarret and his romantic partner were arguing over car keys when a man approached them. Investigators say Jarret shot the victim multiple times and ran away from the scene.

Police say the victim was the brother of the woman arguing with Jarret. Per court documents Jarret told investigators he had fired shots as a warning to scare off people from hitting him from behind.

Jarret is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8, per Missouri court records.