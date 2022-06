ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed outside of a fast-food restaurant in St. Louis on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. near Hampton and Manchester, in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. Police believe the victim is in his 20s.

Homicide detectives are at the scene. No further details have been released. FOX 2 will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.