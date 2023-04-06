ST. LOUIS – Authorities searching for a suspect Thursday morning after a murder overnight in north St. Louis.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have been called in to take over this case. There appears to be more questions than answers in this early stage of the investigation.

This all unfolded on Athlone Avenue near the O’Fallon Park neighborhood. Police received a call for assistance around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found outside not far from the front yard of a house. Police had the front yards of two homes as well as the street in front of them taped off as the investigation unfolded.

Loved ones of the man who was killed gathered at the scene and were visibly upset. Police told FOX 2 earlier that at this point there is no suspect information to disclose. The victim’s name and age also have not been released.

If you have any information on this case, contact SLMPD of CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.