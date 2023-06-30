ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened just before the midnight hour Friday in the 300 block of Lanark Road.

Police responded to the scene after multiple Shotspotter alerts. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound. EMS crews rushed to the scene for assistance, but the victim later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department has not identified the victim, but believed the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between someone he knew. Additional details are limited at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).