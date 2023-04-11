ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 11100 block of Riaza Square.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not yet disclosed any information on the victim’s identity, age, or what might have led up to the shooting.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information, contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.