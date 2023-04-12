HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A quiet Hazelwood neighborhood mourned the loss of a couple who, according to the police, were shot and killed by their own son.

The shooting took place in the 7000 block of Woody Court just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the police, James Moore, 63, and his wife, Norma Moore, 70, were shot and killed inside their home by their son, Joseph Moore, 31.

When officers arrived on the scene after receiving a call about a disturbance and possible shots fired, they found Joseph in the street with a gun in his hand.

The suspect shot at the police before turning the gun on himself. According to the investigators, an officer returned fire, but it did not hit the suspect.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

A neighbor said they had witnessed the suspect in the street firing shots.

“I get up look out the window, and he’s out here with his gun, and he pointed it towards our house and shot at our house a couple of times,” said Ralph Bland, a neighbor. “Then, he came behind our car then went back towards the house, then shot again, shot down the street at somebody. It was horrific.”

On Wednesday, Capt. Tim Burger for the Hazelwood Police Department said charges had been filed.

“Warrants have been issued today through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of armed criminal action,” he said.

What led up to the shooting is still unknown. St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

“This is a family matter and probably going to be some issues of mental health possibly, but we are not certain yet,” Burger said. “This is a domestic matter. They all lived together in the residence, and the exact reasoning for the incident we don’t know for sure yet, but we’ve had previous calls to that residence for mental health type of calls.”