ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway Saturday evening after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man inside a car who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.