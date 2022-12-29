ST. LOUIS — One man has died after he was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue near the border of the city’s Carr Square and St. Louis Place neighborhoods.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.