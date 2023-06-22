ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim deceased. He reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. Police have not yet disclosed any potential information on the victim, a suspect or any potential motive.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.