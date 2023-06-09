FLORISSANT, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Thursday evening at a home in Florissant.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Derhake Road. Investigators say a man suffered several gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the victim was targeted, though have not disclosed any information about a potential suspect or motive. The Florissant Police Department did not identify the victim by name or age. Police consider the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.