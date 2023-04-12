ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified Patrik’ James, 33, as the victim. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Gamble Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police were patrolling around MLK Street and Glasgow Avenue nearby when they heard several gunshots. Police arrived to the scene within minutes, though the suspect was able to get away.

James was found in the middle of a street with several gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public for any information relevant to the investigation. If you have any information, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).