ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis City.

Police found the victim at a home in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue on Wednesday morning with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Investigators have not yet disclosed any additional information on the victim, a suspect or a possible motive in the shooting.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.