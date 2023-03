ST. LOUIS – New information Tuesday morning on an overnight crash.

Police shared that a driver had been shot, causing the rollover crash. Officers got the call about the shooting just after 2:30 a.m., located on Page Boulevard at Euclid Avenue in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

EMS responded to the scene, taking the victim to a nearby hospital. The driver died later died from his injuries.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.