1 dead, another injured after shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Police responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lotus Avenue and found one of the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.
Another man was located nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he is conscious and breathing.
No further details were provided. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.