1 dead, another injured after shooting in north St. Louis

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lotus Avenue and found one of the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Another man was located nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he is conscious and breathing.

No further details were provided. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.