ST. LOUIS – A man was shot multiple times late Monday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Cote Brilliante and Vandeventer Avenue. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.