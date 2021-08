ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Farlin Avenue.

The man was shot in the upper chest. He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

8/26/2021 1:48:00AM

4100 block of Farlin

SHOOTING

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.