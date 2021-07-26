Man shot near WB I-70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot just off of Interstate 70 Monday afternoon in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of N. Broadway and E. Grand Avenue.

The victim, an adult male, had been shot in the neck. He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. EMS was called to rush the man to a hospital.

No additional information has been released.