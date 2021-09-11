Man shot outside home, stray bullet hits door of another home in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old man was shot Friday evening in St. Louis.

The incident happened in the 1300 block Switzer Avenue around 6:14 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was listed as being in stable condition.

Police said the victim was standing near his residence when a suspect inside a dark blue sedan fired shots at him. A second victim was inside her residence at the time of the shooting when a bullet went through the front door. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a man being 18-20 years old and was wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and a black ski mask. A second suspect was described as a man being 18-20 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

