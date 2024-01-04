ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are searching for a shooter Thursday morning after someone shot a man at a north St. Louis gas station.

Police do expect the man who was shot in this case to survive, but his injuries are significant. At this hour, the investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing.

This all unfolded about 12:30 a.m. Police told FOX 2 that an adult male was shot outside of a gas station at St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north city.

Authorities told FOX 2 that the victim ran away after he was shot. We’re told someone called 911 after seeing the wounded victim walking down the street; authorities then responded and found the victim. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police added that the man was shot in the stomach and was not conscious when he was discovered. However, he was breathing. Police also shared that the case is being handled at the district level and homicide detectives were not called in. At this point, there are no suspects.

We’re told investigators will likely be looking at surveillance video to see if that can provide any clues to what happened in this case. Right now, authorities are not releasing the name or the age of the person who was shot. Just that he was an adult male.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.