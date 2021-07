ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Sunday morning at a Schnucks grocery store in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 11:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of S. Grand Boulevard, located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Police say the shooting victim man suffered a graze wound on his lower back. It is not life-threatening.

Firefighters were allegedly at the store at the time of the shooting and called police for assistance.