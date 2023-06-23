JENNINGS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight near a Walgreens in Jennings.

Police found the victim in a parking lot near Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators initially responded to the scene over an assault call, then learned the victim had been shot. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, though his injuries are considered non-life-threatening. He is being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation, though has not yet disclosed information on the victim, a potential suspect or a motive in the shooting.