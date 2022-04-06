WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) — Police near the southern border of Missouri say a man has been shot to death at a truck stop and two other men have been arrested in the case.

Television station KYTV reports that the shooting happened late Tuesday night at the 14-Junction Truck Stop along Highway 63 in West Plains.

Officers called to the scene and found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His name has not been released. Police say witnesses to the shooting told investigators that the suspects left the scene in a pickup truck.

Police and Howell County Sheriff’s deputies later found a truck matching the witnesses’ description at a house and arrested two men there.