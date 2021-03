GRAND CENTER, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Spring Avenue just before 3:15 p.m.

They say 29-year-old Terrell Moore was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

If you want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.