Man shot to death near Old Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives say an altercation at a residence in north St. Louis County resulted in a fatal shooting.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4:20 p.m. in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive, just off of Old Halls Ferry Road and south of Interstate 270.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting and located the male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, Panus said.

The suspect is not in custody but was known to the victim, Panus said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS if you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.