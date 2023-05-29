ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in downtown.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Police found the victim, an adult man, with a gunshot wound to his side. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified. A possible motive has not been determined.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.