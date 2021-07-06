Man shot Tuesday morning in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. when the man was walking along Oriole Avenue near Thekla Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there are any suspects in custody.

Overnight Shooting— Oriole Ave —Man says he was shot in the leg while walking—-details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/UhMvcppOa8 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 6, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.