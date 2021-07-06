Man shot Tuesday morning in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. when the man was walking along Oriole Avenue near Thekla Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there are any suspects in custody.

