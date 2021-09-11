Man shot, vehicles, two homes struck by gunfire in St. Louis Friday night

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot in his upper torso Friday night in St. Louis while riding in a car.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of C.D. Banks Avenue around 11:35 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed as being in stable condition. A second victim sustained lacerations to her foot from broken glass.

Police said the victims were riding in a rental vehicle near N. Vandeventer and C.D. Banks when a suspect in a white sedan fired shots at them.

The driver of the rental vehicle pulled over and struck several vehicles, according to police. The suspect continued to shoot at the victims who all fled on foot.

Police said two residences and several vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident.

The suspect is described as a man between 26-30 years old with a short twist hairstyle. He was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.