ST. LOUIS – A gunman shot a man while he was sleeping Wednesday in north St. Louis. Police found a cell phone believed to belong to the suspect while investigating.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Hodiamont Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Investigators say an officer spotted the suspect while responding to the scene and tried to chase him on foot. Police lost track of the suspect near Romaine Place and Hamilton Avenue.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, says he was sleeping in front of a vacant property before he was shot in the foot. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a phone believed to be connected with the suspect and seized it as evidence. Additional details in the case are limited at this time. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.